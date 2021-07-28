Pre-purchase tickets to Taste Twenty-One, be entered to win Alaska Airline flights

Every person who pre-purchases a ticket to the Edmonds Taste Twenty-One food festival, scheduled for Aug. 20-22 at the Frances Anderson Center field, will automatically be entered to win two free Alaska Airlines tickets, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday.

Up for grabs are two unrestricted Coach Class roundtrip tickets with no blackout dates and valid wherever Alaska Airlines goes (a $2,500 value).

The deadline to pre-purchase tickets to Taste Twenty-One is Monday, Aug. 16. Each pre-purchased ticket is an entry into the raffle and will be awarded to the person who bought the tickets.

Taste Twenty-One schedule

Friday, Aug. 20: 2 – 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21: noon – 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22: noon – 8 p.m.

Tickets

Purchase tickets at www.TasteEdmonds.com

As we reported in our earlier story, this year’s event is for ages 21 and over only so you must be 21 or older to purchase your ticket.

Online Pre-Purchase:

$20 – One-Day Pass

$50 – Weekend Pass

Day-Of Ticket Purchase:

$30 – One-Day Pass

Wristbands will be applied upon entry. Re-entry will be allowed with a valid wristband. ID and bag check every time you enter (no backpacks or large purses allowed). Ticket is all-access to music, food and lounges — there is no separate stage or beer garden. All sales are final and there are no refunds for nny reason.

For more information on the bands, food trucks and more, visitwww.tasteedmonds.com.