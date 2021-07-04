Racing through 2021: Edmonds’ 4th of July Beat Brackett draws 350-plus

After a year’s hiatus imposed by COVID, the traditional Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July Beat Brackett Run was back in a big way, as more than 350 runners gathered at Edmond’s City Park to prepare for the 8 a.m. starting gun.

Part of the Edmonds Kind of Fourth celebration put on by the Edmonds Chamber, the Beat Brackett Run was canceled in 2020, along with the parade, fireworks, and all the other events that have come to mean Fourth of July in Edmonds.

“It’s really great to be back,” said Edmonds Chamber CEO Greg Urban as the crowd – and excitement – began to build. “We’re still making allowances for COVID with a different route and no day-of-race registration, but the old energy is definitely here.”

In addition to requiring advance registration, start times were staggered to accommodate those runners who wished to stay with a smaller group. Traditionally held along the parade route in front of cheering crowds, this year’s runners took a more scenic – but less exciting – route through Woodway.

The race drew some notable participants including Edmonds City Councilmembers Luke Distelhorst, Vivian Olson and Susan Paine; Snohomish County Prosecutor Adam Cornell, and of course George Brackett himself (the bearded founder of Edmonds was once again portrayed by Edmonds’ own Brian Hanchett).

First across the finish line with a time of 19 minutes 32 seconds was 2021 Edmonds-Woodway High School grad and cross-country runner Matthew Lacambra. “I’ve been running the Beat Brackett since eighth grade,” he breathlessly exclaimed. “Last year I came in fourth. This is my first win.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel