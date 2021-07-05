Recommended Reads: Ghosts and romance in ‘Sweet Dreams at The Palace Hotel’

Sweet Dreams at The Palace Hotel, by Stella Jayne Phillips

Do spirits in a haunted hotel show glimpses into the future, or merely reenact the past? It’s a question posed in the first book, Sweet Dreams at The Palace Hotel, in the paranormal Creekside Dreams series by author Stella Jayne Phillips. With a mix of excitement, fear and great anticipation, brand-new hotel owner Nikki Benton reopens the historic Palace Hotel. When asked, why the Palace? Nikki answers, “Three reasons, Creekside’s cooler than the desert. Price was good . . . It’s haunted. How cool is that?” For readers, it’s very cool.

The influence of the spirited past on the present can sometimes be chilling, and sometimes illuminates an emotional nostalgia, and sometimes simply reveals the unknowns of what has come before. Nikki is one of those people keenly attuned to the paranormal. And she has lots of exposure to it, with the resident ghosts at her hotel. That’s not all that’s keeping her busy. Guests checking in and out offer a steady stream of new faces and new stories. Nikki is also close to family and many friends. Sometimes she’s called to support and aid them, and sometimes she can use a hand herself.

The small-town community of Creekside provides a beautiful backdrop for these characters. Romance is in the air for Nikki when she meets police chief Alex Stark. There are some unexpected bumps ahead for the two of them. It’s funny how talk spreads throughout the town, friendly gossip. These town characters present great glimpses into this small town’s life, and sometimes drama.