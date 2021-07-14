Registration open for Edmonds Chamber Charity Golf Scramble fundraiser July 26

I

t’s time to register for the Edmonds Chamber Charity Golf Scramble Monday, July 26 at White Horse Golf Club in Kingston. This chamber fundraiser will bring together golfers of all skill levels for a day of fresh air, sun and fun — all benefitting the free community events produced by the Edmonds Chamber.

Your registration includes:

– Morning coffee

– Goodie bag

– Driving range balls and use of practice putting green

– 18 holes of golf with golf cart

– One entry into the raffle

– Lunch

Coffee is served starting at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be shuttle service from the Kingston ferry for walk-on ferry riders.

The scramble format involves four-person teams where each player hits a tee shot, and then the players decide which shot they like better. All players then play from that spot. The players who’s shot was not taken picks up their ball and moves it to within one club length of the selected spot. Once the spot is selected, all players then play a shot from that spot, and again pick which one they like better. This continues until the ball reaches the green, where each player putts out their ball.

The cost is $150 per person. Register online here.