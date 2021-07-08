Remembering longtime Edmonds Windemere real estate agent Emoke Rock

Longtime Edmonds Windermere real estate agent Emoke Rock and her partner Steven “Skip” Wayne died Friday, July 2, when they were hit by a Sound Transit light rail train.

According to this report from Shoreline Area News, the two were crossing the street at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Way South and South Alaska Street in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood. They were in a crosswalk, but Seattle Police reported that they were crossing during a “Don’t Walk” signal.

They were hit and pinned under an electric light rail car. Seattle Police responded, as did the Seattle Fire Department, which extricated them.

Emoke Rock was declared deceased at the scene, and Skip Wayne was transported to Harborview in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Emoke Rock was a 1963 graduate of Shoreline High School. She was the president of the Shoreline Rotary 2007-2008 and was also active in the Edmonds Rotary Club, said Edmonds Rotary Past President David Kaufer. “She was lovely — truly loved by everyone in the club,” Kaufer said.

A former teacher, Rock had recently retired as a real estate agent at the Edmonds Windermere office. She and Wayne had just returned home from a long RV trip around the U.S. prior to the accident.

Greg Hoff, owner of Edmonds Windermere, said Rock joined his office in 1994 and retired in 2018. “She was the first agent I hired after I purchased the office,” Hoff said. “She was the consummate team player. Always willing to help newer agents, get involved in our community events such as the Halloween festivities, Community Service Day, our food drive fundraising activities, and the 4th of July Children’s parade. She was a kindred spirit and sincerely cared about others and our community. ”

“Even though she retired, she stayed in touch with many of her friends in the office and was in contact with us in the days leading up to her passing,” Hoff said.

Hoff also noted that Rock was “very proud of her Hungarian heritage. On occasion she would reminisce about her parents and their American experience.”

“She was an awesome listener,” he concluded. “I don’t believe I ever heard her speak ill of another. She was a great example of tolerance and inclusion.”