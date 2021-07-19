Reminder: Edmonds Arts Commission hosting free concerts in Hazel Miller Plaza Tuesday, Thursday

The Edmonds Arts Commission is sponsoring the following free concerts from 4:30-6 p.m. this Tuesday and Thursday, July 20 and 22, at Hazel Miller Plaza at 5th Avenue South and Maple Street in downtown Edmonds

Tuesday, July 20: Juliana & PAVA is a vocal ensemble performing ancient Russian folk songs. The traditional, tightly harmonized songs are integral to the fabric of rural Russian life for centuries, carried on from generation to generation only by the oral tradition. Some of the songs are performed a cappella, while others are accompanied by authentic folk instruments, such as the Russian hurdy-gurdy, balalaika, various flutes or percussion instruments.

Thursday, July 22: Lazuli Shoals is an Everett-based folk-rock band with jazz and blues influences. Lead by Thomas Armstrong with Alan Silverstein, David Cordell and Mark Goldberg.