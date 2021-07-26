Reminder: Edmonds Sand Sculpting Contest back at Marina Beach July 27

The Edmonds Sand Sculpting Contest returns to Marina Beach on Tuesday, July 27 from noon to 2:30 p.m.. You’ll need to bring your own bucket and shovels to the free amateur contest, which will hand out prizes for the top three winners in each category.

The Adult category is for those 15+ while the Children group is up to 14. The Family and Day Camp/Organization categories are both all ages.

For more information and questions, you can contact the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce at 425-670-1496.