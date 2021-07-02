Reminder: Uptown Evening Market in Edmonds’ Hwy 99 neighborhood starts July 8

A reminder that next Thursday, July 8 marks the launch of the City of Edmonds’ new Uptown Evening Market in Edmonds’ Highway 99 neighborhood.

The City of Edmonds, in partnership with Edmonds Lutheran Church and Safeway, is hosting the first-ever community evening market, which will run from 4-9 p.m. on 236th Street Southwest between 84th Avenue West and Highway 99, just north of the Aurora Marketplace Safeway store.

The market will be held on July 8, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9.

A variety of vendors will be on hand selling items like produce, locally made crafts and food items. Live musical entertainment and food vendors will be present, with free parking available at Edmonds Lutheran Church.

The entertainment schedule for the Uptown Evening Market includes:

July 8 – 4-5:30 p.m. Jake Bergevin Trio /6:30-8 p.m.The Jewel Tones

Aug. 12 – 6:30-8 p.m. Greg Kramer Hip Hop & Soul Trombone

Sept. 9 – 4-5 p.m. Meadowdale High School Jazz Ensemble /6:30-8 p.m. Mariachi Fiesta Mexicana