Reminder: Verdant to offer South County Walks in Edmonds starting July 13

Verdant Health Commission is partnering with South Snohomish County cities this summer to promote good health and fitness through a series of free community walks called “South County Walks.”

The walks are led by volunteers and are typically two to three miles in length and take about an hour to complete. People of all ages and abilities are encouraged to attend and they are family-friendly.

Edmonds walks will be held Tuesdays, July 13 – Aug. 31, at 9:30 a.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

Mountlake Terrace walks will be held on Wednesdays, July 14 – Sept. 1, at 9:30 a.m. at the Recreation Pavilion, 5303 228th St. S.W.

Lynnwood walks will take place on Mondays, July 12 – Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W. and/or Thursdays, July 15 – Sept. 2, at 6 p.m. at the Lynnwood Recreation Center, 18900 44th Ave. W.

All participants must complete a South County Walk Registration Form one time before participating so emergency information is available if ever needed. You can drop in at any of these walks and do not need to sign up ahead of time.

For more information, email wellnesscenter@verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8600.