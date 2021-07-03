Reserved handicapped parking, parade and fireworks viewing for Edmonds Kind of 4th 

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce announced that thanks to the business community, there will be reserved handicapped parking and parade and fireworks viewing for those with mobility issues.

For daytime events, handicapped parking will be available in the Coastal Community Bank parking lot (123 – 3rd Ave. S.) from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. July 4.

Reserved handicapped parade viewing has been provided by Greg Hoff at Windermere Edmonds located at 210 – 5th Ave. S. They will reserve sidewalk space in front of their business before all the chairs descend on the sidewalks. Viewers will need to bring their own chairs or blankets, but the space will be reserved.

Those with mobility issues who wish to watch the 4th of July fireworks show may use the basketball court adjacent to the Edmonds Boys & Girls Club on Civic Field. The remainder of the park is an uneven grass field and may not be very accessible for those in a wheelchair or with mobility issues.

All are invited to watch the evening fireworks show at Civic Field, 598 Edmonds St. Attendees will be seated only 300 feet away from the show, with a view of over 900 fireworks bursting directly above.

Starting at 10 p.m., the national anthem will be sung by Royce Napolotino and then fireworks will light up the skies. Come early to find parking, set out your chairs and grab a meal at one of our local restaurants.

And here’s a reminder of what you need to know before you go to an Edmonds Kind of 4th festivities Sunday:

July 4th schedule:

8 a.m. Beat Brackett 5K (Registration closed) City Park

Noon Main Parade (Registration closed) Downtown Edmonds

10 p.m. Fireworks Show Civic Playfield

10 things to know before you go

1. Do not place chairs on the parade route until after 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 3.

Chairs and other items placed in the right-of-way along the parade route before 6 p.m. Saturday, July 3 will be removed by the Public Works Department. They may be retrieved during regular business hours at the Public Works Building at 7110 – 210th St. S.W. 425-771-0235.

St. S.W. 425-771-0235. Refrain from chaining or otherwise attaching chairs to each other and to stationary items such as trees, sign posts, etc. “This policy is to allow parade-goers to stake out their viewing places somewhat in advance, as has been the tradition, but to also avoid the safety and access concerns of lengthy sidewalk obstructions well in advance of the Fourth,” the chamber says.

2. Road closures begin at 6 a.m. on July 4, so plan accordingly for driving and parking.

3. The Beat Brackett 5K begins at 8 a.m. in City Park and runs through Woodway.

Registration is closed and there is no in-person registration option on race day this year.

Race packets must be picked up before July 4.

4. There is no Children’s Parade this year, only the Main Parade at noon.

5. Bring chairs and blankets to the fireworks show

Do not bring alcohol, dogs or fireworks to Civic Playfield.

Seating is on the north side of the park, north of the skatepark.

A 500-foot-diameter firework safety zone is fenced, do not cross these barriers.

Limited vendors at Civic Playfield include: a hot dog cart, ice cream cart & light-up toy vendor.

6. Fireworks are illegal in Edmonds and all Southwest Snohomish County.

Extra enforcement and fines of $500 will be imposed for violating the firework ban.

The recent heat wave and dry conditions make firework use even more dangerous.

7. This is Edmonds largest firework show ever, don’t miss it.

Fireworks show begin at 10 p.m. from Civic Playfield.

The show is normally 500 shells; this year over 900 shells will burst overhead.

The fireworks show will be live-streamed. Learn more here.

8. Follow current CDC and Snohomish Health Department guidelines on mask wearing and social distancing.

9. For lost and found, report to the Chamber Office at 121 5th Ave. N. (Phone is 425-670-1496)

10. For maps, schedules, bathroom locations, road closures, visit www.EdmondsFourth.com or call the Log Cabin Visitors Center at 425-776-6711. The visitors center is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.