Restaurant News brief: Feed Me Hospitality’s Lemonade Stand benefits Edmonds Chamber

Fourth of July Lemonade stands at three Feed Me Hospitality locations in downtown Edmonds are in full swing — and all of the proceeds from each lemonade stand go to the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

Yours truly has made it her goal to hit all three locations by the end of Sunday’s July 4th festivities.

Here’s the skinny on the beverages, plus some extra special news.

The “stand” at Fire and the Feast features pink guava, vodka blueberry, or Washington apple whiskey lemonade! If one is hungry, try out some new menu items to go with those beverages: Ramp Pizza or Cheesy Polenta.

Just down the street: Mar-Ket offers the choice of mixed berry or frozen sauvignon blanc mango lemonade:

And sandwiches so good, you’ll want to try one of each! Now serving half crab and lobster rolls with fries and tartar, but one can substitute chowder, seafood stew, or garlic parmesan fries:

Last but certainly not least, Salt and Iron offers up classic and lavender lemonades, and try these out with a new item to the menu: lamb ribs:

The lamb ribs are grilled with Thai barbecue glaze and a cucumber mint yogurt. Toasted cashews and scallions finish off this dish.

A little teaser sent my way, so I’ll share what might be a great reason to plan a trip to Seattle soon…a road trip is in Restaurant New’s future, for sure…

Mar-Ket Seattle coming soon:

“We are excited to announce Mar-ket’s second location will be opening in Seattle this summer at the Seattle Art Museum.” Stay tuned for dates and details coming soon.

— By Kathy Passage