Robin Weiss painting selected for 2021 Edmonds Arts Festival poster

The 2021 Edmonds Arts Festival poster will be graced by an image of “Market Day in Edmonds,” an oil painting by nationally known local artist Robin Weiss.

Growing up in Ohio, Weiss began drawing at an early age. His first art teacher and mentor, Louis Penfield, encouraged him to sketch and paint from life. They created artwork and also constructed a studio adjacent to Penfield’s home, which had been built by Frank Lloyd Wright.

Whether painting still life compositions or collecting material for natural sculptures, Weiss was developing an awareness of the elegance of everyday objects, people, and places. In 2006, he joined the daily painters’ movement after reading about Duane Keiser and Julian Merrow Smith. Motivated to enhance the quality of his paintings and finding inspiration from the dedicated artists he met online, his artwork quickly developed, garnering him national attention. Today Weiss paints full-time, primarily in oils. He hopes to continue to grow as an artist, both in technical skill and artistic interpretation.

“As a full-time artist, working mostly in plein air, I appreciate the incredible beauty that surrounds us,” Weiss said. “I strive to reflect that beauty on canvas, utilizing light and color to create a scene that captures the eye and draws a person in to experience the atmosphere of the place.”

Weiss currently paints and teaches at Knowles Studio in Poulsbo, alongside printmaker and art instructor Leigh Knowles Metteer. His paintings will be on display at the foundation’s gallery at the Frances Anderson Center and at Cole Gallery in Edmonds during the month of August.

The Edmonds Arts Festival will take place Aug. 27-29 at the Frances Anderson Center in Edmonds. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

Visitors will have the opportunity to visit more than 160 juried art booths in the field and see award-winning art in the Gallery at the Frances Anderson Center. Student art will also be on display at the gallery, including works by winners of Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation scholarships. There will be food for hungry art patrons and free live entertainment during Festival hours. Every artwork purchased at the Festival helps to fund scholarships and grants for community art projects and public art.

The Edmonds Arts Festival has grown from a small community art fair to one of the most prestigious in the Pacific Northwest, attracting artists from across the nation and Canada. The Festival provides a unique opportunity for patrons to meet artists and purchase their work in a beautiful outdoor setting overlooking Puget Sound. For more information and Festival updates, please sign up for our email list at https://www.edmondsartsfestival.com/subscribe/, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Visit the Edmonds Arts Festival Store for reprints of festival poster art dating back to 1984.

You can support the Edmonds Arts Festival by visiting www.edmondsartsfestival.com and clicking the Donate button at the top of the page.