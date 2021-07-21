Save the date: Community invited to Aug. 4 workshop about Edmonds Hwy 99 gateway signs

The City of Edmonds invites community members to attend an Aug. 4 workshop via Zoom to assist in the visioning process for designing gateway signs at the northern and southern city limits on Highway 99.

The workshop will be Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. Community input will help in developing the conceptual design for these gateway signs, the city said.

The gateway signs will be constructed and installed during stage 2 of the upcoming Highway 99 revitalization and gateway project. In addition to the gateway signs, the project will convert the existing center two-way left-turn lane from 244th to 212th Streets Southwest to a raised median with mid-block left-turn pockets along certain sections. The project will also include landscaped median and traffic curb along other sections to improve safety along the Edmonds’ Highway 99 corridor.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. via Zoom:

https://zoom.us/j/91502322691?pwd=Y0JKVTh0UHJPZ200TEErbnFYalJGQT09

Meeting ID: 915 0232 2691

Passcode: 155167

Dial-in information

425-215-8782

Learn more about the project and community workshop at www.edmondscorridor99.org. A link to an online survey will be available at this website and the survey will remain open until Aug. 11, 2021. Contact Bertrand Hauss at 425-754-5325 or bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov if you have project questions or can’t attend the online public meeting. You can also contact him to request, free of charge, language assistance services for information in another language or translation services during the public meeting.