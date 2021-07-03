Scene from Edmonds: Cruise ship passing by Posted: July 2, 2021 14 The Royal Carribean Ovation of the Seas cruise ship passes by Edmonds Friday night. According to this information from Royal Carribean, the ship is scheduled to begin a Seattle-to-Alaska cruise Aug. 13. Royal Carribean announced in early June that is was restarting U.S. cruises this summer, following a long shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
