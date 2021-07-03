Scene from Edmonds: Cruise ship passing by

Posted: July 2, 2021 14
The Royal Carribean Ovation of the Seas cruise ship passes by Edmonds Friday night. According to this information from Royal Carribean, the ship is scheduled to begin a Seattle-to-Alaska cruise Aug. 13. Royal Carribean announced in early June that is was restarting U.S. cruises this summer, following a long shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Julia Wiese)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME