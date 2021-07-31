Scene in Edmonds: Historic schooner passes by 1 hour ago 12 The Adventuress sailed past Edmonds Marina Saturday afternoon. The schooner was commissioned in 1913 and built by the Rice Brothers of East Boothbay, Maine. During its history, it has traveled to Alaska and spent a good portion of its time in California before arriving in Seattle in 1952. It has had many changes of ownership and gone through several remodels, the last bringing it closer to its original design.The Adventuress is owned by nonprofit Sound Experience, which uses it as an educational venue to improve maritime safety, careers and stewardship in the Salish Sea area. Learn more here. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.