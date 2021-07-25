Scene in Edmonds: Marsh and marina views

For this panoramic photo of the marsh, the photographer took six different shots then stacked and merged them in post processing.

Photographer Michael Lowell offered these shots (panorama above and gallery below) from Friday at the Edmonds Marsh and Marina Beach Park.

