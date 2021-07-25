Scene in Edmonds: Marsh and marina views 12 mins ago 6 For this panoramic photo of the marsh, the photographer took six different shots then stacked and merged them in post processing. Photographer Michael Lowell offered these shots (panorama above and gallery below) from Friday at the Edmonds Marsh and Marina Beach Park. A group of geese start moving about in the early morning as low tide begins to drain part of the Edmonds Marsh. As low tide begins to recede at the Edmonds Marsh, a pair of geese begin to move toward deeper water. Driftwood of every size is seen at Edmonds Marina Beach Park. Passing by Edmonds, the Silver Muse cruise ship heads to Alaskan waters while the Elegant Ace is bound for Tacoma to offload cargo. A often-seen resident of Edmonds Brackett’s Landing, this osprey keeps a eye out for food during a morning minus low tide.
