Scene in Edmonds: More views of July 4th Posted: July 5, 2021 58 Children enjoying parade excitement. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Sam Fenkner enjoying the parade. (Photo by Elizabeth Fenkner) 2020 Parade Grand Marshal Farrell Fleming. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Pride of Edmonds participants. (Photo by Elizabeth Fenkner) 2021 Parade Grand Marshal Rick Steves (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) FC Edmonds Premier Soccer Club members round the fountain. (Photo by Christy Lang) Flags fly at Centennial Plaza in honor of the 4th. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
