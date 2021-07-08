Scene in Edmonds: Restoring the Edmonds Marsh

Community members from Save Our Marsh, Edmonds Rotary Club, Edmonds Stream Team, Willow Creek Salmon Hatchery, and Edmonds City Councilmembers and candidates met with Washington State Department of Transportation representatives on Wednesday at the Marsh to discuss initiation of a community volunteer plan to restore wetland habitat and Shellabarger Creek flow into the Edmonds Marsh along Highway 104.

The community volunteer effort will involve removing fencing and invasive plants embedded in the fencing on both sides of Highway 104. The invasive plant called bittersweet nightshade also is overgrowing and killing the trees along Highway 104, and the plan is to address that and buffer enhancement in subsequent phases of this community restoration effort. Joe Scordino is coordinating the effort and will be organizing community volunteers as the plan is solidified.