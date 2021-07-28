Scene in Edmonds: Sand sculptors

Participants grabbed their buckets and shovels and headed to Marina Beach Tuesday for the 2021 Sand Sculpting Contest sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. The category winners are:

Children (14 and under)

1st place – Brielle Frazier, “Seal”

2nd place – Kian Frazier, “Orca”

3rd place – Nicholas / Lego Ninjago, “Volcano”

Family (all ages)

1st place – Shirtless Scardinos, “Octopus”

2nd place – Trudeau Family, “Pirate Ship”

3rd place – The Pod-fields, “Oh Whale”

Adult (15 and over)

1st place – Bob Seidensticker, “Plumeria”

Honorable Mentions:

Renegades (Goss Family), “Jaws”

Lego Stars (Castleberry Family), “Turtle Family”