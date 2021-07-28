Scene in Edmonds: Sand sculptors

Posted: July 27, 2021
The Trudeau family, second-place winners in the family category, built a pirate ship to sail the stormy seas. (Photo by Leslie Amman @theweatheredframephotography)

Participants grabbed their buckets and shovels and headed to Marina Beach Tuesday for the 2021 Sand Sculpting Contest sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. The category winners are:

Children (14 and under) 

3rd-place winner Nicholas built a volcano-inspired sculpture from his favorite show Lego Ninjjago. (Photos by Leslie Amman @theweatheredframephotography)

1st place – Brielle Frazier, “Seal”

2nd place – Kian Frazier, “Orca”

3rd place – Nicholas / Lego Ninjago, “Volcano”

Family (all ages)

Celebrating their first place win in the Family Catagory were the Shirtless Scardinos for “Octopus.” 

1st place – Shirtless Scardinos, “Octopus”

2nd place – Trudeau Family, “Pirate Ship”

3rd place – The Pod-fields, “Oh Whale”

Adult (15 and over)

1st place – Bob Seidensticker, “Plumeria”

Honorable Mentions:

Goss Family Renegades received an honorable mention for their shark “Jaws”. 

Renegades (Goss Family), “Jaws”

Lego Stars (Castleberry Family), “Turtle Family”

 

 

 

