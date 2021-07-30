Scene in Edmonds: The one that got away

You could title this story Seal 1, Fisherman 0.

While on her walk Thursday morning, photographer Julia Wiese came across a fisherman, Bruce, who had a fish on his line. “I watched as others shouted encouragement to him,” Wiese recalled. “One grabbed a large net in case he reeled it in. As I watched, his pole bent sharply, then the line suddenly dashed out of his reel, at which point he said, “There’s a seal on it.”

As Bruce struggled to bring the fish in, the seal took it down the side of the pier. People were yelling “poles! poles!” Wiese said. “Everyone started lifting their fishing poles so he could stay with it. A few hollered to the folks with crab pots attached to the sides of the pier to lift them so Bruce wouldn’t get tangled in those.”

Eventually, the seal took the fish under the pier. “Bruce’s pole bent so far down, I thought it might snap, Wiese said. About that same time, the line did break and the seal — along with Bruce’s catch — got away.

— Photos by Julia Wiese