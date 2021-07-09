Scene in Edmonds: Uptown Market draws a crowd to Highway 99 neighborhood

The City of Edmonds launched its new Uptown Evening Market in Edmonds’ Highway 99 neighborhood Thursday night.

With 238th Street Southwest blocked off between 84th Avenue West and Highway 99, attendees were able to browse the 25-plus vendors selling a range of wares, from produce to crafts to food. Entertainment included the Jake Bergevin Trio and The Jewel Tones.

The market is scheduled for two more Thursdays this summer: Aug. 12 and Sept. 9.

— Photos by Misha Carter