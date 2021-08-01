Scene in Edmonds: Volunteers help restore the Edmonds Marsh

Over 30 Edmonds community volunteers helped remove invasive nightshade and blackberry along Highway 104 over two days under a Washington State Department of Transportation “Adopt-A-Highway” restoration project.

According to organizer Joe Scordino, the bittersweet nightshade — which has grown into dense thickets in the fences bordering the highway — is blocking and altering water flow into the Edmonds Marsh and preventing fish passage. The improved freshwater flow resulting from volunteers’ effort will also improve water quality and enhance wildlife habitat.

Scordino notes there is still much work to be done. The next (of many) volunteer work parties is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon along Highway 104 just north of Edmonds City Park. Contact joe.scordino@yahoo.com if you want to volunteer.