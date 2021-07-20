Sno-Isle Genealogical Research Library offering one-on-one sessions starting July 24

Sno-Isle Genealogical Research Library is now open and once again offering one-on-one brick wall sessions with a professional researcher, starting Saturday, July 24.

The library is located at 19927 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. To schedule an appointment call 425-775-6267 to register.

The 40-minute free session is available via Zoom or in person at the library. Library hours are Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Appointments may be scheduled for 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.. :eave a message and a researcher will return your call. The library is also open for researching.