Snohomish County taking applications for affordable housing projects

Snohomish County is encouraging nonprofit organizations, for-profit developers and government agencies to submit applications to develop affordable rental housing, create shelter projects, and improve homeownership development.

An estimated $1.2 million in federal funds under the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) is anticipated to be available for the 2022 program year, and an estimated $793,222 under the Chemical Dependency Mental Health Sales Tax (CDMH) program available for the 2022 program year. Projects must benefit low-income persons in Snohomish County.

Details of eligibility, directions for the virtual (Zoom) Housing NOFA Workshop, and other program requirements are available in the NOFA at the following link: https://snohomishcountywa.gov/754/Housing-Projects.

Applications must be completed and returned to the Snohomish County Human Services Department by 4 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2021.

For additional information contact Jackie Anderson, the county’s manager for Housing and Community Services, at 425-388-3237 or jackiem.anderson@snoco.org.