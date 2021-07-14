Some bunny needs a home

Edmonds resident Jenna Nand reports that a “very adorable and friendly pair of dumped or lost bunnies just showed up in Edmonds,” and she is hoping to find a home for them.

“I went out to meet them tonight, they sniffed my fingers and let me stay within a few feet of them,” Nand said Tuesday night. “Definitely a bonded pair and definitely not feral born.”

Nand said it’s urgent to find a home for the rabbits, as the backyard they are occupying “is huge and in an area that is visited by coyotes.”

“If you happen to recognize these bunnies, please let me know and I will try to reunite them with their owners,” Nand said. “It is far more likely that somebody abandoned them, in which case we want to get them to a loving indoor home￼ where they will be safe.

“These seem like healthy young bunnies and they are just so cute and friendly,” she added. “if you’re interested in fostering or adopting these little guys, let me know.”