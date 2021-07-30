Sound Transit night work planned along !-5 and State Route 104 interchange in August

Starting Monday, Aug. 2, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin a night operation along the Interstate 5 and the State Route 104 Interchange to set girders for the elevated guideway for the future Lynnwood Link Extension. This work will include nighttime on-ramp and off-ramp closures and one full closure of SR 104 through the month of August. Detours will be provided (see map for the full closure detour).

Closures and detours will be in effect Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. – 4. a.m. throughout the month of August. There will be an overnight full closure of SR 104 Thursday, Aug. 5 and Monday Aug. 9.