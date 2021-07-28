Sound Transit seeks public feedback on 2022 Service Plan

Sound Transit invites the public to learn more about proposed changes to service in 2022 and provide feedback on its service plan.

Sound Transit is considering changes to ST Express bus and Sounder South as ridership is rebounding and the region continue to recover from the pandemic. The agency is responding to the ridership increase with a focus on equity. The agency is proposing increases to service where people need it most, specifically in South King and Pierce County, where ridership remained more resilient compared to other parts of the region.

There are multiple opportunities for the public to provide feedback on the proposed changes.

The public can learn about the proposed changes online at 2022serviceplan.participate.online. The website includes an online survey for visitors to provide feedback. Both the website and survey are also available in Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Vietnamese, Russian, and Somali. The website is available now through Aug.22.

The public can also leave comments at 866-940-4387 or email comments to servicechanges@soundtransit.org.

The public is invited to attend a virtual open house on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in attending should register in advance at this link. Sound Transit will also hold a virtual public hearing on Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. Interested participants should register in advance at this link.