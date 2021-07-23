South County Fire offering free online kids fire camp

South County Fire is offering a free online Kids Fire Camp featuring fun activities for families to do at home.

Materials are posted online at www.southsnofire.org/firecamp so families can participate at their own pace. Camp includes hands-on activities to do as a family in conjunction with workbook activities for kids focused on fire safety, disaster preparedness, bike safety and pedestrian safety.

Register at the website and complete all activities in Fire Camp Bingo to receive a prize at a drive-thru open house on Aug. 12.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services with 14 neighborhood fire stations to serve more than 250,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated south Snohomish County.