South County Walks return, starting July 12

The Cities of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, the Edmonds Waterfront Center and the Verdant Health Commission are once again partnering to coordinate these community walks for individuals and families, led by volunteers. The walks start Monday, July 12 and run through Thursday, Sept. 2.

Walks will typically be two to three miles and will take about an hour to complete. South County Walks is family-friendly and open to anyone interested, of all abilities. This is a drop-in program — you can join any of the walks at any time. All participants must complete a South County Walks Registration Form one time before participating so emergency information is available if ever needed.

Edmonds

• Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. (starts July 13) – depart from and return to the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave, Edmonds

Lynnwood

• Thursdays at 6 p.m. (starts July 15) – depart from and return to the Lynnwood Recreation Center, 18900 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

• Mondays at 6 p.m. (starts July 12) – depart from and return to the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Mountlake Terrace

• Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. (starts July 14) – depart from and return to the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion, 5303 228th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace,

To learn more, email wellnesscenter@verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8600.