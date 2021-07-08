Sponsor spotlight: Ready, set, celebrate — Sign Gypsies opens new locations in Edmonds and Bothell

Sign Gypsies, the nation’s largest yard sign company, announced Thursday its presence in the Greater Seattle area with the opening of its newest location, Sign Gypsies Puget Sound. Sign Gypsies’ popularity lies in the creativity and quality of its yard signs, which are rented for celebrations and occasions such as high school graduations, birthdays, holidays and weddings.

Sign Gypsies Puget Sound is a partnership between Sign Gypsies SnoCo (owned by David Kaufer) and Sign Gypsies Eastside Seattle (owned by Mumtaz Zimbalist). Kaufer is an Edmonds resident, where he lives with his wife Renee and twin sons. He also is the founder and Chief Dynamic Officer of KDMC, the leading digital marketing agency in Snohomish County.

Mumtaz lives in Bothell with her husband Efrem and their two daughters. She also works as a senior finance professional in the health care industry.

Kaufer and Zimbalist met while collaborating on a project to build a new inclusive playground in Edmonds, Mika’s Playground. The playground is being created to celebrate children of all abilities. Both are parents of special needs children and understand the challenges families face when looking for playgrounds that all kids can enjoy. You can learn more about the project and its background here.

“We both believe in the untapped power of the disabled community. We are excited to use Sign Gypsies as a way to provide joy to those celebrating important events and their loved ones, while also providing work opportunities to individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities,” they said in a joint statement.

Sign Gypsies Puget Sound provides yard celebration signs for Edmonds, Everett, Bothell, Kirkland, Bellevue and the surrounding area. The company just finished a busy graduation season – installing more than 20 signs in the region and is anticipating a busy September when students return to local public school full time for the first time since March 2020. “This year it’ll be more important than ever to welcome students back and make them feel special,” said Zimbalist. She noted that Sign Gypsies Puget Sound will have limited inventory on back-to-school signs and orders will have to be placed by July 30.

Sign Gypsies CEO Stacey Hess explained the company’s strength is in the independence of franchise owners. “Our business model is simple to follow and gives each location owner the freedom to be creative, connect in their communities, and the ability to turn a profit quickly. We are not a franchise or a direct sales business model, our location owners keep 100% of the money they make. Our brand is fun and what we deliver brings happiness to others.”

For more information about Sign Gypsies Puget Sound, visit signgypsiespugetsound.com. To learn more about Sign Gypsies, visit signgypsies.com.