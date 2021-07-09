The Gypsy Rows bus arrives at Edmonds Museum Summer Market Saturday

Yes, that is right: Gypsy Rows Farm is finally making their appearance at the market. They’ll be arriving this Saturday in their custom school bus with plenty of beautiful heads of lettuce and other row crop veggies.

Gypsy Rows will be joining our other great veggie farmers including Alvarez Organics, Frog Song Farm, Well Fed Farm with a great selection of beans, peas, carrots, onions, garlics and more — along with several of our flower vendors

Also this week, an old friend returns: ACMA Orchards, with their certified organic fruit. ACMA will join our other orchard family farms including Collins Family, Martin Family, and Rest Awhile Fruit. Schmidt Blueberries arrives this week as well with their delicious fresh blueberries. They will be joining Skagit Sun and Hayton Berries at the market.

We are truly lucky to live in such a wonderful part of the country where we have farmers who grow such amazing crops, artists who make such unique items to sell, and producers who create delicious wines, candy, pies, salsas and more.

Come down and join the fun and bring your lists. We are open Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and look forward to sharing the day with you.

— By Christina Martin, market manager