Tradition returns to Edmonds with 4th of July parade

Thousands of people gathered on downtown Edmonds streets Sunday to soak in the sights and sounds of a long-standing tradition: The Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July parade sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

On hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s parade made up for lost time, featuring more than 90 entries — from dancing horses, to a high-stepping drill team, to two grand marshals. Former Edmonds Senior Center Director Farrell Fleming was recognized belatedly for his 2020 grand marshal selection, while Rick Steves of Rick Steves Europe — the 2021 grand marshal — stood up in his car throughout the parade, enthusiastically greeting the crowd.

Even the politicians pulled out all the stops for this year‘s event Edmonds City Council Positioon 2 candidate Janelle Cass drew attention with jazz musicians and a truck filled with giant paper mache giraffe. Position 2 candidate Will Chen’s entry featured attention-getting lion dancers.

Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Greg Urban estimated the crowd along the parade route at between 8,000 and 10, 000 — a little lighter than in past years but still a strong turnout given the last-minute frenzy of parade preparations in the middle of COVID-19 uncertainty.

The winning parade entries by category:

Most Patriotic: Pacific Little League All-Stars

Most Original: Latin Dancing Horses of Washington

Funniest: Keystone Cops

Mayor’s Trophy: North Sound Church

Best Decorated: Edmonds Floretum Garden Club

Chamber Trophy: Salish Sea Brewing

— By Teresa Wippel