Vaudeville Etiquette to perform in outdoor concert at ECA Saturday, July 10

The Edmonds Center for the Arts will welcome Vaudeville Etiquette to an outdoor stage this Saturday, July 10. The band will play two concerts, at 3 and 5:30 p.m. on the ECA’s north side.

According to the concert publicity: “Vaudeville Etiquette’s dynamic sound pushes the boundaries of psych-folk with grit, passion and come-hither wit. The Seattle quintet fills timeless melodies with modern lyrics, heady harmonie and a potent country-meets-classic-rock chemistry. Their live performances are magnetic and provocative. Duo lead vocals and a wailing pedal steel dive from energetic anthems to wistful ballads and back again with psychedelia and fearless on-stage improvisation.”

The Seattle Times calls Vaudeville Etiquette “Seattle music’s bright new face” and a “New and Noteworthy” spotlight on iTunes.

This Curbside Series performance is part of the ECA’s Spotlight Summer Series, which highlights celebrated artists, local musicians, chefs, theater and comedy. The series of events can be experienced via livestream from the location of your choice, in-person in ECA’s theater (open at limited capacity with mask and distancing requirements), or in-person outside the ECA. Tickets range from $15 to $45 and are on sale now.

A few notes for this Saturday’s performance:

No outside food & beverage allowed. Refreshments will be available for purchase in the ECA lobby

Public street parking is available. Parking in the ECA parking lot will not be available. Chairs will be provided.