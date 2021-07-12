Virginia Mason Franciscan Health thoracic surgery specialist expands practice to Edmonds

Thoracic surgery specialist Joel Sternbach, MD, has expanded his practice to Edmonds.

Sterbach has begun seeing patients for pre- and post-procedural care at Virginia Mason Edmonds Family Medicine (7315 212th St. S.W.) the first, third and fifth Tuesday of each month. He has been practicing at Virginia Mason Medical Center on Seattle’s First Hill since September 2020.

Sternbach specializes in minimally invasive treatment of benign and malignant conditions of the lung, esophagus, mediastinum, pleura and chest wall, esophageal motility disorders and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), as well as robotic- and video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS).

After earning a medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, Sternbach completed a residency in general surgery at McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University in Chicago followed by a fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at University of Washington Medical Center.

Among his professional accolades, Dr. Sternbach is certified by the American Board of Surgery, was a Bechily-Hodes Fellow in Esophagology (2014-2016), a member of the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (2014-2016) and a research grant award recipient.