With emphasis on community safety and threat of higher fine, Edmonds police see fewer fireworks calls this year

July 4th fireworks-related calls to Edmonds police were down significantly this year compared to a year ago, and police believe that an increased emphasis on community education coupled with the threat of a $500 fine may have made a difference.

During an approximate 24-hour period starting early morning July 4 through early July 5, police received a total of 48 fireworks-related complaints. That compares with 83 calls during the same time period in 2020, Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said.

“We made a concerted effort to put out education all week long and really partnered with the (South County) fire district to share messaging about promoting safety and preventing fire and injuries,” McClure said. Police placed a special emphasis on fireworks safety, and added extra patrols to address unlawful fireworks use in the city, which now carries a $500 fine for first-time offenders.

As of July 5, a total of five $500 citations have been issues to violators, McClure said.

When it comes to responding to fireworks calls, in many cases officers weren’t able to identify who set them off, McClure explained. He also noted that this 4th of July was particularly busy for Edmonds police, who responded to a 111 other incidents — besides fireworks — during that same 24-hour period. In addition, police supported traffic control related to the Edmonds Kind of 4th of July parade and fireworks. “There was significant amout of other activity that was going on,” McClure said.

Staffing the parade and fireworks show was particularly challenging because of the short time frame for planning both events this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McClure said. Many officers had already requested and been granted vacation time and weren’t able to change their plans. He credited the work of Edmonds Special Operations Sgt. Kraig Strum in piecing together a contingent officers who were able to fill various shifts during July 4th festivities.

As for those 48 fireworks calls, statistics provided by Edmonds police show they were spread throughout the city. The majority –22 — came from police patrol district 1, which runs west from 80th Avenue West through the Edmonds Bowl. Sixteen calls came from district 2, which includes the area of east of 80th Avenue West and includes Highway 99 and surrounding residential neighborhoods. And 10 calls were received from patrol district 3, which stretches north from 200th Street Southwest and includes the Maplewood, Seaview and Perrinville neighborhoods.

Although the threat of a $5oo ticket may have been enough to convince some people to not launch fireworks this year, McClure stressed that both police and fire officials made a point of emphasizing how residents can do their part to avoid fireworks-related injuries and property damage, especially given this year’s dry conditions. “While there was an increased fine, we really hoped it was the education piece that drove the numbers,” McClure said. “We appreciate that the community responded.”

— By Teresa Wippel