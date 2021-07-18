Woodway Town Council July 19 to hear update from police chief, quarterly financial report

A police department update by new Police Chief Alan Correa and a second quarter 2021 financial report are among the items on the Woodway Town Council agenda for Monday, July 19, starting at 6 p.m.

The council will also consider a proclamation repealing the March 16, 2020 COVID-19 state of emergency in Woodway.

The council meeting will be a hybrid meeting. The public may attend in-person at Town Hall (23920 113th Place W. Woodway, WA 98020) or virtually via Microsoft Teams with the option of calling in via telephone. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 979 370 064#.

You can see the meeting agenda here.