Yoga Sanctuary Studio in Perrinville offering free yoga classes this weekend

Yoga Sanctuary Studio in the Perrinville neighborhood, located on the Edmonds/Lynnwood border, is celebrating its one-year anniversary by offering free yoga classes and prizes this weekend — July 16-18.

Owner Yvette Sanchez said she wanted to give back to the community and also help people who have been dealing with COVID-19 issues and mental health challenges find tools to help them cope in positive ways.

“We are extremely blessed to still be here and able to offer classes that can benefit and heal after being indoors for such a long time,” she said.

Sanchez said she is looking forward to the free yoga weekend. “We want people to learn to breathe better so they can handle life with more grace and ease,” she said. “We believe you can achieve anything you want to if you keep showing up for yourself.”

For information on free yoga classes, contact Yoga Sanctuary Studio, 18609 76th Ave. W., Suite F. To register go to www.yogasanctuarystudio.com.

— By Misha Carter