2021 Puget Sound Bird Fest presentations to be delivered online

The 17th Annual Puget Sound Bird Fest scheduled for Sept. 11-12 will be transitioned to a hybrid event amid growing concerns regarding COVID-19. Saturday presentations that were scheduled in the Edmonds Plaza Room will be delivered online using a webinar format, and the Saturday exhibit hall will remain closed. Field activities will continue as planned, with limited group sizes and masks required.

Festival organizers had been tracking the rising COVID-19 cases and talking to festival presenters, volunteers and guests before making the difficult decision to move the indoor activities online.

“While we were all looking forward to being together for an in-person festival this year, the safety of our communities still remains our number one priority,” said Brian Zinke, executive director of Pilchuck Audubon Society. “Although the format has changed, the quality of our presenters has not. We are very excited to be hosting such an amazing lineup of presenters and hope the online format will encourage more people to participate.”

A special Storytime for Kids courtesy of the Edmonds Library will kick off the online portion of the Bird Fest at 10 a.m., followed by award-winning author and naturalist Maria Mudd Ruth’s keynote presentation ‘The Not So Awkward Auks’ at 10:30 a.m.; other presentations will follow throughout the day.

Festival participants can also vote for their favorite photo in both the adult and youth categories in the annual online photo contest, take a video tour featuring four birding hotspots within an hour’s drive of Edmonds, and enjoy new offerings for kids, including a packet chock-full of crafts and activities for download.

A record number of field activities in and around Edmonds are planned all weekend, with spots left for registration on both Saturday and Sunday. For the latest information, please visit www.pugetsoundbirdfest.com/ or email Jennifer.leach@edmondswa.gov. You can also follow them on Facebook.