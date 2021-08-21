Albert C. Gross: A retired longshoreman, he loved to fish and adored his family



Albert C Gross

2/18/38-8/10/21

Our Dad, Chuck Gross passed away on August 10th, 2021. He fought hard through many illnesses and accidents. He was unbelievably tough, but in the end his body was just too tired.

Our Dad was a proud member of the Air National Guard in his younger years. He worked at Boeing for a while, but what he loved and was the most proud of was his 43 years as a Longshoreman. He was part of Local 19 as well as Local 98. The guys and gals he worked with weren’t just coworkers, they were friends and family to him.

Our Dad loved and adored his family and greatly cherished all of the time he got to spend with each of us. The family dinners, teaching the kids to fish, telling his stories or just stopping by with Max to say hi.

Our Dad loved to fish – anywhere, anytime. Whether off his dock, on a boat, off the dock at work or his favorite in Ucluelet with his friends Pat and Mike North. He went as much as he could.

Our Dad was a very generous person. If he knew you enjoyed something he would go out of his way to find you the perfect gift. If you needed something he bought it for you. He spent many hours at the Hallmark store picking out just the right card for each person for every special occasion. He never forgot anyone at Christmas or their birthday.

Our Dad has left behind quite the crowd. Three children, 9 grandkids and 4 great grandkids. His son Jason Gross and his wife Kelly, their children Blaine and Colin. His daughter Lisa Beauchamp, her children Chloe Tinney, her husband Taylor and Lisa’s son Ezra Beauchamp. His daughter Deana Barlament and her children Nathan Frank and his son Henry, Hailey Frank and her sons Levi and Hudson, Jake Barlament and his wife Alexis and their daughter Charlotte, Dakota Barlament and Charlotte Jones, and Gracie Barlament. He also leaves his brother John Tousley and his wife Cheryl. Their children Meagan Tousley, Milan Nezen and their child Marz. Whitney and Jason Saura and their children Lincoln and Stella. Tyler and Katy Larson and their children Camden and Chase. Trevor and Amy Larson and their children Colton, Charlie, and Amiya. Carol Bayley and Eli. Zack Tousley. His two cousins Suzy Allingham and Maggie Barlament and many other family and friends.

Those who proceeded him in death are his mother Eva Tousley and John Tousley (the man who treated him as his son). Also his father Albert Gross, his brother George, sisters Helen,Mary Lou and Betty and aunts, uncles and cousins.

We want to say a special thanks to his friend Schell at Audi, the people at Double D meats, the Speedway cafe and Bothell Canine. He loved you all and we appreciate the kindness you showed our Dad.

His best friend and fishing buddy Mike passed away a few months prior to our dad. I know they are sitting on a dock or on a boat in heaven, free of pain, fishing and drinking coffee together.

In lieu of flowers, our Dad contributed to Children’s Hospital and also the American Cancer institute and we know contributions to either would mean a lot to him.

We love you Dad and we miss you so much!!

A gathering to celebrate our Dad will be held at: Beck’s Funeral Home, 405 Fifth Avenue South, Edmonds on Sunday, September 12th from 1pm-3pm.