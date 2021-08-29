Art supporters turn out for 2021 Cascadia Museum Gala

It was another picture-perfect evening as Cascadia Art Museum founders Lindsey and Carolyn Echelbarger opened their home to hundreds of local arts patrons for what has become a signature Edmonds arts fundraiser.

“We are pleased and thankful that you chose to join us for our fifth gala to celebrate the special role that Cascadia Art Museum plays here in the greater Edmonds community, the broader Northwest region, and to recognize its expanding global reach,” Lindsey Echelbarger said as he welcomed attendees.

“This past year has been a challenge with COVID affecting so many facets of our lives, and yet the museum has been able to maintain interesting and worthwhile exhibits,” he continued. “With your support, we look forward to resuming programs and outreach such as the popular Coffee with the Curator, the classical music series, and continuing to support our schools by providing art curriculum and tours. It is hoped that tours and programs can begin soon for memory care patients and their caregivers. On behalf of the board of trustees, we thank you for your generosity and support tonight, and hope that you will enjoy this special and important evening.”

— Photos by Larry Vogel