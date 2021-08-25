Chamber announces winner of Taste Twenty-One Alaska Airlines raffle

Bonney Lake resident Tracy Balmores was selected as the winner of the Edmonds Taste Twenty-One raffle for two free Alaska Airlines tickets.

Every person who pre-purchased their ticket to last weekend’s Taste Twenty-One event was automatically entered to win the unrestricted coach class roundtrip tickets, which were donated by Alaska Airlines. The tickets, valued at $2,500, have no blackout dates and are valid wherever Alaska flies.

Just over 3,000 tickets were pre-purchased for Taste Twenty-One, making the odds of being the winner pretty good, the chamber noted. On Tuesday, Aug. 24, chamber staff used a random number generator to select the winner from the list of Taste Twenty-One ticket holders.

Balmores purchased four tickets for Saturday’s Taste. He said he recalled seeing the raffle but didn’t think he would ever be the winner.

“Thank you to all the volunteers, sponsors, performers and vendors who helped make Taste Twenty-One a success,” the chamber said.