Charles ‘Charlie’ Fritz: A friend to all with a big heart

Charles “Charlie” Fritz

Our beautiful boy and brother, Charles “Charlie” Fritz, passed on 8/3/21 after sustaining injuries as a pedestrian in a vehicular accident. His death is a tragic loss for all who knew and loved him. Charlie was a force of nature, displayed a wicked sense of humor and outward silliness; always seeming to be quite confident in his unique path. Growing up in Edmonds, he graduated from Mountlake Terrace High School in 2019 with a STEM diploma. He embraced “nerd culture” and was accomplished in Overwatch Competitive college league, captaining the Western Washington team in Esports. He was mathematically gifted and was engaged in related studies in college. Whatever he did, whether cross country, working, skate boarding, he engaged with a zest for life and inclusiveness for all. After travelling to Japan with the Kakahashi exchange program, he became interested in anime. Charlie was a friend to all with a big heart full of compassion. He is survived by his parents, Karen and Chuck, and little brother, Jackson.

Please join us in a celebration of his life at Edmonds United Methodist Church (EUMC), 828 Caspers Street, Edmonds, WA 98020. A visitation and viewing will be held on Wednesday, 8/11 from 3pm to 8pm; with a service at 4pm on Thursday, 8/12. Live-streaming of the service is available on the church’s website: https://www.edmondsumc.org/.

Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.