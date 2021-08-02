City council rules of procedure, extension of interim tree ordinance among items on Aug. 3 meeting agenda

A resolution adopting council rules of procedure, extension of an interim ordinance that prevents the cutting of landmark trees, and continuation of a temporary policy to accommodate emergency sick leave for employees exposed to COVID-19 are among the items on the Edmonds City Council agenda for Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The council is also scheduled to take action regarding initial vacation accrual rate for a wastewater treatment plant supervisor candidateand the 2021 Taste Edmonds Event contract.

The 7 p.m. meeting is scheduled to be in person in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. but is also available virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view or listen to the Edmonds City Council meeting remotely, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone:

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261

Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Closed captions are available using the Zoom platform.

Persons wishing to provide audience comments remotely using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. Persons who want to make audience comments by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.

Prior to the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will meet at 5 p.m. in executive session to discuss collective bargaining strategy, and at 6:45 p.m. to interview Ann Marie Doyon, a candidate for the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission.