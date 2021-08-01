City of Edmonds invites nonprofits to apply for Rescue Plan Fund grants

The City of Edmonds invites Edmonds-based nonprofit organizations serving Edmonds residents to apply for one-time grant funding to offset financial losses due to prolonged closures, cutbacks, loss of business or other factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money comes through the Edmonds Rescue Plan Fund, approved by the Edmonds City Council on July 20 to allocate federal funding provided through the American Rescue Plan Act.

One of the accounts created in the Edmonds Rescue Plan is aimed at supporting local nonprofit organizations. Requests for small grants of no more than $20,000 will be reviewed and may be approved by the Edmonds mayor. Requests for large grants of more than $20,000 will be reviewed and may be approved by the Edmonds City Council.

Requests will be reviewed competitively, with awards based on relative need, likelihood to help an organization survive, and other sources of funds available, among other considerations.

No application form is necessary. Requests must be made in writing via hard-copy letter along with any supporting materials. (Rmailed submittals will not be accepted.) The application letter must contain the following:

• Name of organization, including contact name and details.

• Proof of nonprofit status.

• Amount requested.

• Proposed use of the requested funds.

• Statement of need. This may include description of financial hardship created by the COVID-19-induced closures, lockdowns, loss of business and economic downturn; programmatic or capital needs; likelihood that the amount requested will help allow the organization to survive into future years, and any other pertinent, financial/economicrelated information.

• Other sources of funds available to address the stated need.

• Statement of how the organization and its programs, projects and activities enhance economic, cultural, and/or quality-of-life aspects within the Edmonds community.

Address the application letter as follows:

Patrick Doherty

Edmonds City Hall

121 5th Ave. N.

Edmonds, WA 98020

Mail or drop off application letter to Edmonds City Hall. Applications must be postmarked or dropped off by 4:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.

For small grant requests, the mayor’s office will contact requesting parties once decisions have been made on the grant awards – expected within two to four weeks of submittal. Large grant requests will be forwarded to the city council and their staff for review and consideration, which will occur during council meetings (possibly including an initial committee-level review). A representative of the requesting organization may be asked to offer remarks regarding their submittal during the public comment period of the council meeting when the requests will be reviewed. This process may take four to six weeks.

For further information, contact Economic Development/Community Services Director Patrick Doherty at patrick.doherty@edmondswa.gov or 425-771-0251.