City of Edmonds now accepting youth commission applications

The City of Edmonds Youth Commission is looking for youth applicants to fill the four positions vacated by graduated seniors.

The mission of the youth-led commission is to protect, preserve and enhance the quality of life for Edmonds youth by advising the city council and the public on issues relating to youth policies, programs and opportunities. The youth commission meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays, from 6-7:30 p.m. September through June. Meetings are typically held in person at the Frances Anderson Center but have been via Zoom throughout the pandemic.

Persons appointed to serve on the commission must reside within the City of Edmonds and must be entering grades 9 through 12, or be of equivalent age if not enrolled in a traditional school program. The appointment term will run for two years, from Oct. 1-Sept. 30. Incoming high school seniors are welcome to apply; all seniors’ terms end in June of their graduation year.

The application deadline is Sept. 22. All applicants will participate in an interview with members of the Edmonds City Council as part of the selection process. To apply, download the application and reference forms here.