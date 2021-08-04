City of Edmonds reschedules next Outdoor Movie Nite to Aug. 13

With rain in the forecast for this Friday, Aug. 6, the City of Edmonds is rescheduling the Outdoor Movie Nite to Friday, Aug. 13.

The movie The Sandlot (PG) will begin at approximately 15 minutes before sunset on Aug. 13. The city plans to have a small concert before the show, beginning at 8:15 p.m. Find up-to-date details on the Aug. 13 Outdoor Movie Nite Facebook event page.

Bring a blanket or a lawn chair to enjoy a free concert and a movie on an inflatable big screen. Refreshments will be sold.

Per city policy, unvaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask. Groups are encouraged to social distance from parties outside of their household.

Thank you to sponsors Main St. Commons and Reece Homes Team for supporting this event.