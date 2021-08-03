Commentary: Washington CeaseFire working to end gun violence

He was a typical college student. During the week he attended classes and studied, and on the weekends, he blew off some steam. Occasionally he partied a little too much. On one such evening, he returned home somewhat inebriated and tried to unlock the front door of the house he shared. Only it wasn’t his house — it was the next-door neighbor’s. The neighbor, thinking someone was breaking in, took out a gun and shot the young man right through the door, killing him instantly. He could have been your son, or mine. In this case, he was the son of a board member of Washington CeaseFire.

In my time on the Board of Washington CeaseFire, the state’s longest-serving nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing gun violence, I’ve heard similar stories from other board members and members of the public alike. Perhaps no story is more tragic than that of Tom Wales — the Seattle-based federal prosecutor and former president of Washington CeaseFire — who was assassinated as he worked in the basement office of his home. The 2001 murder has never been solved. The stories and circumstances differ, but the common denominator is the involvement of firearms.

To this day, firearm-related violence continues to be one of the most consequential public health issues of our time, as attested to by the almost-daily media reports of homicides, suicides, accidental shootings and violent crime involving guns. I am happy to say, however, that there is hope on the horizon, as Washington CeaseFire is now one of many dedicated local and national grassroots organizations fighting to end gun violence.

While Washington CeaseFire is small, we have many accomplishments. We were partners in the efforts to ban assault-style weapons, enhance background checks, and implement Extreme Risk Protection Orders. We led a national effort to develop technological solutions to prevent handguns from being used by unauthorized persons, and are promoters of the Asking Saves Kids initiative, a program that encourages parents to discuss firearm safety measures when organizing playdates and social gatherings. Each year, our volunteers plant daffodil bulbs at Seattle’s Green Lake to commemorate victims of firearm violence. We held recent call-to-action rallies to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting, and the 5th anniversary of the Sandy Hook tragedy.

Currently we have two major initiatives underway. Our Gun Free Zones project collaborates with private businesses to create firearm-free establishments, who display “No Gun” decals in their doors or windows. This program is pro-safety, rather than anti-gun; more and more peer-reviewed research shows that the presence of firearms increases the risk of being a victim of a firearm-related tragedy. The program, endorsed by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and most Seattle City Council members, recognizes the rights of the majority of citizens and families who prefer to congregate in safer, firearm-free establishments. Thanks to the Edmonds businesses that have participated! (Businesses interested in becoming Gun Free Zones can go to our website at www.washingtonceasefire.org to learn more and request an information packet).

Our annual Washington CeaseFire 5K Run and Walk takes place on Sunday, Sept. 26 at Seattle’s Magnuson Park. While we all have busy lives that make it difficult to attend hearings in Olympia, lobby legislators or write to our representatives, most of us can take a few hours to attend a fun, healthy, family-friendly event like our 5K run and walk. Participation in this event sends a message to our leaders that gun violence prevention is a priority that demands their attention and action. Information about the event and registration can be found here.

Being a small, all-volunteer nonprofit, Washington CeaseFire welcomes persons who want to get involved in the grassroots movement to end gun violence. Edmonds residents interested in helping with programs and projects, or joining the board, can contact us by visiting our website at www.washingtonceasefire.org and sending us an email.

— By Larry Wechsler

Larry Wechsler is an Edmonds resident, former engineer and epidemiologist, and president of Washington CeaseFire, a 501c3 nonprofit organization established in 1983. Larry and his wife are proud parents of three lovely daughters