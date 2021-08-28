Community invited to complete survey about Edmonds Hwy 99 gateway signs

The City of Edmonds is in the process of designing gateway signs at Highway 99’s northern and southern city limits, and is asking for the community’s help during the visioning process to determine “what makes Edmonds special,” a city announcement said.

A community workshop Wednesday, Aug. 4 provided general project information (see our report on that meeting here). Following the meeting, an online survey was made available with questions regarding the conceptual design of those signs. The survey remains open and the city is inviting the public to provide input on the general sign layout. The deadline for completing the survey is Sept. 15.

You can access the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/hwy99cm1

The gateway signs will be included as part of stage 2 of the city’s upcoming Highway 99 Revitalization and Gateway project. In addition to the gateway signs, the project will convert the existing center two-way left-turn lane from 244th Street Southwest to 212th Street Southwest to a raised median with mid-block left-turn pockets along certain sections. The project will also include a landscaped median and traffic curb along other sections to improve safety along the entire corridor.

The current schedule is to complete the design phase in early 2022 and the construction phase in late 2022. To learn more, isit www.edmondscorridor99.org.

Contact Bertrand Hauss at 425-754-5325 or bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov to request general information about the project or to request language assistance services for information about this project in another language or translation services. The language assistance is free.