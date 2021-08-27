Community Transit seeks input on transit use

For the third time during the pandemic, Community Transit is asking for input on its bus, vanpool, and paratransit service. With ongoing changes in community safety guidelines and work- from-home rules, transit ridership habits have changed over the past 17 months. The survey seeks to learn more about how transit riders and others view current transit service and their priorities for the future, the agency said,.

The survey is open to all Community Transit current and former customers, and community members who would like to provide feedback.

As part of the survey, the agency is seeking feedback on how travel patterns or frequency may have changed over the past year to help with decisions on future service changes.

The survey, accessible at https://bit.ly/CTSummerSurvey, is available now through Sept. 24.

In early October, Community Transit will add trips on routes with high ridership, as well as connect some commuter routes to the new Northgate light rail station. Later that month, the agency will ask the public for input on restructuring its bus service to connect with light rail stations in Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace, and Lynnwood that are scheduled to open in 2024.