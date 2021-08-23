Confirmation of Edmonds police chief, landmark tree ordinance, outdoor dining code on Aug. 24 council agenda

Confirmation of Acting Police Chief Michelle Bennett as the city’s permanent police chief are among the items on the Edmonds City Council’s meeting agenda for Tuesday, Aug. 24. The council will be meeting remotely following a decision last week to return to Zoom meetings given a resurgence in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.

Bennett was appointed earlier this year to replace Acting Chief Jim Lawless, who left Edmonds for a job with the City of Marysville after serving as acting chief for more than a year. Her selection comes after a several-month search coordinated by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), which conducted stakeholder interviews with members of the community and city staff, as well as surveys in the community and among police department staff.

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson announced Thursday that he had selected Bennett as his pick for permanent chief, choosing her from among three finalists for the job.

Bennett previously worked for the King County Sheriff’s Office from 1990 until 2021 in a series of increasingly responsible capacities, serving as chief of police for the City of Maple Valley from 2004 to 2014 and the City of Sammamish from 2016 to 2019.

Under her contract, Bennett would receive an annual salary of $184,694. If she is confirmed by the council, she will start as permanent chief Sept. 16.

The council is also scheduled to discuss:

– Design options for the Highway 99 Gateway signs.

– An extension of the interim ordinance that prevents the cutting of landmark trees.

– A proposed amendment that would make interim outdoor dining provisions a permanent part of the city code.

– A resolution adopting council rules of procedure.

The meeting will be held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform.

Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Those wishing to provide audience comments remotely should raise a virtual hand to be recognized.

In addition to Zoom, regularcouncil meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.